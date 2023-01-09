Food regulator finds dietary supplements unsafe, substandard2 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 12:12 AM IST
The regulator’s survey found that 4,890 out of 144,345 samples collected during 2021-22 were unsafe
The regulator’s survey found that 4,890 out of 144,345 samples collected during 2021-22 were unsafe
Nearly 15% of protein powders, dietary supplements used by athletes and bodybuilders, sold in India were found to be unsafe for consumption or substandard, a survey by the Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) found.