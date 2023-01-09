Food regulator finds dietary supplements unsafe, substandard

“We do see young boys coming to us with kidney-related problems who wish to have a masculine body. Boys are between 20-30 years of age mostly. When we ask about their lifestyle pattern, they inform us that tell us that they go to the gym and consume protein powder after being recommended by their gym trainer. However, there is no direct link, but lifestyle pattern indicates a common thing in the consumption of protein supplements. We do ask such patients to stop the intake of these protein powders immediately," said Dr H. Jauhari, chairman of the kidney transplant department at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.