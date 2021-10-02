NEW DELHI: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Saturday signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries to support micro food entrepreneurs, farmer producer organisations (FPOs), self help groups (SHGs) and producers cooperatives to improve the standard of food businesses.

As part of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, the step will help micro enterprises improve the quality of their food products and become competitive.

There will be two areas of collaboration between FSSAI and MoFPI, the apex food regulator said in a statement.

The government said food handlers of micro level food processing units will be provided training on understanding of good hygiene and manufacturing practices, food testing processes, and other regulatory requirements. On successful completion of training, food handlers will be provided ‘Food Safety Supervisor’ certificate by FSSAI.

The FSSAI and MoFPI will also help micro enterprises obtain FSSAI licence and registration, the statement said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.