FSSAI cracks down: Stricter safety checks to hit all bottled water plants
India’s bottled water industry, worth billions, faces a regulatory shake-up as FSSAI mandates pre-licence inspections, stricter audits, and oversight to ensure safe, high-quality drinking water.
NEW DELHI: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is overhauling the way bottled water is regulated, directing states and union territories for the first time to conduct mandatory inspections of packaging facilities before granting new licences, according to two people familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by Mint.