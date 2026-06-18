Food safety rules: FSSAI makes rust-free knives and blades compulsory for FBOs

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), in its new advisory on 15 June, asked food business operators (FBOs) to use only food-grade, corrosion-resistant knives, blades and other cutting tools in food processing and handling activities.

The regulator also emphasised that all such equipment must be kept in good condition and maintained according to hygiene standards to prevent contamination.

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FSSAI has directed state food safety commissioners to closely monitor compliance and ensure strict vigilance regarding the use and maintenance of food-contact equipment.

“It has been brought to the notice of FSSAI that certain food businesses are using rusted, corroded, chipped, painted, damaged or otherwise unsuitable knives, blades and other cutting equipments during food handling, preparation, processing, cutting, slicing and packaging operations,” it stated.

FSSAI noted that existing regulations require all equipment, utensils and food-contact surfaces used during food handling, preparation, processing, packaging and storage to be made from food-grade, non-toxic and corrosion-resistant materials, adding that these items must also be kept in hygienic condition to minimise the risk of food contamination.

It stressed that the rules mandate regular cleaning and disinfection of such equipment and utensils at appropriate intervals to ensure food safety standards are maintained.

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“The use of rusted, corroded, chipped, painted, damaged, inadequately cleaned or non-food-grade knives, blades and cutting equipments may result in physical, chemical and microbiological contamination of food and is not in conformity with the sanitary and hygienic requirements,” FSSAI said.

It warned that food business operators who fail to comply with the requirements could face regulatory action. The authority has also instructed state food safety commissioners to closely monitor adherence to the norms during inspections and ensure strict enforcement.

Also Read | FSSAI pulls up IRCTC over shocking video of utensils being washed in toilet

The advisory further stated that appropriate action may be taken against violators under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, if any instances of non-compliance are detected.

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Stop using metallic pins, wires in packaging: FSSAI to FBOs FSSAI on 12 June directed all FBOs to immediately discontinue the use of metallic pins and wires in the packaging of food products and parcels, citing potential health risks to consumers.

In an advisory issued to safeguard public health and food safety, the FSSAI cautioned that non-compliance with the directive could attract penal action.

Also Read | Rival complaint—FSSAI notice to The Whole Truth on sugar claims

According to the regulator, it has observed that metallic or staple pins and wires are being used by FBOs in decorative cakes and similar products, as well as for securing food packets, cake boxes, sweet boxes, snack pouches, takeaway meals and other food packaging.

FSSAI noted that multiple cases have been reported in which metallic or staple pins were found embedded in or attached to cakes and packaged food items. The authority described this as a "serious food safety hazard".

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The regulator mentioned that there is a considerable possibility of consumers accidentally ingesting such pins, which could lead to injuries and other adverse health effects.

"All FBOs are hereby directed to immediately discontinue the use of metallic pins/wires or any other such material for sealing, fastening, securing, or packaging any food item, food parcel, takeaway meal, bakery product, cake box, sweet box, snack packet, or any other food item or package," the advisory read.

(With inputs from ANI)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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