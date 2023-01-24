Food safety watchdog faces staff shortage1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 10:50 PM IST
Against a sanctioned strength of 855 DOs, only 656 are in service. Also, against a sanctioned strength of 4,029 FSOs, there are only 2,537.
New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has an acute shortage of designated officers (DOs) and food safety officers (FSOs) who are key to ensuring food safety compliance.
