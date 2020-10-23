Food security is as important as national security: Punjab FM

NEW DELHI : Commenting on the recent farm laws, Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal said that food security is as important as national security. He said that diversification in agriculture cannot be abrupt and has to be organic.

Badal was speaking at the Public Affairs Forum of India’s 7th National Forum 2020. He said that the Congress led government in the state was making changes including bringing a new industrial policy to make the state more investor friendly.

“We are not opposed to any legislation and are not trying to block any move by the central government. All Punjab is saying that it needs to be thought through. Why would you want to tinker with the system that has stood the test of time? The stakeholders need to be consulted. In a country as diverse as India, one model may not suit every state so why not have different models," he said.

On Wednesday, the Punjab government became the first state to formally bring legislation to counter the farms laws that have been passed by the central government. The bills focus on safeguarding the sale of farm produce at minimum support price. Farm is a focus area for the state. The passage of the bills by the centre led to protests across the northern states specially Punjab and Haryana.

“Punjab's new industrial policy has been a success. We launched Invest Punjab, which is not just single window but the only window. And there are 3 major upcoming industrial parks in Ludhiana, Rajpura and Bathinda. In the past 3.5 years, Punjab has had ₹69,000 crore worth of investments grounded and of this ₹3,600 crore worth of investments came in during the last few difficult months," he said.

