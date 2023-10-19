Indian Railways often face criticism for its “unhygienic" food quality on social media platforms. One such latest incident has come to the fore on X (formerly Twitter) in which several mice were allegedly found tasting food prepared for passengers in the pantry car.

In a post on X, Mumbai Matters wrote, “Do Watch…To provide hygienic & tasty food to passengers & to monitor Quality Control #IndianRailways have appointed 🐭Food Tasters 🐀🐁inside Pantry Cars. Pilot project inside Pantry Car of 11009 LTT Madgaon Express on 14th Oct 2023." Take a look at the video below,

Responding to the post, IRCTC said that the matter is viewed seriously and suitable action has been taken.

“The matter is viewed seriously and suitable action has been taken. Pantry Car Staff have been sensitized to ensure hygiene and cleanliness in the pantry car. The concerned have been suitably advised to ensure effective pest and rodent control measures which are being ensured," the Indian Railways replied.

Since being posted, netizens lambasted Indian Railways over the pantry car visuals. One user said, “It is high time accountability is fixed, heads should roll or else this will go on as chalta hai attitude, stringent punishment should be given to the concerned contractor & authority involved for such grave lapse."

“I really want to see the trains operated by private companies in the future," another user commented.

The third user wrote, “his is how it will be handled: Official: Kindly look into it and tags someone. That someone: Matter notified to the concerned official. End of the story."

“Does pest and rodent control happen according to schedule in all the coaches? Please show us the paper posted in the coach which has most recent pest & rodent control dates," the fourth user said.

“Hygiene and maintaining hygienic conditions has never been our strong point. There is no time, money or inclination at any level to eliminate the food tasters either in this train or any other train I'm sure," one more user added.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!