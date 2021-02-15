Food warning labels are in the deep freeze

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India’s processed foods rank poorly in global comparisons on healthiness. A proposed fix is mired in committees.
India’s progressive front-of-pack labelling regulation has been stuck for five years, following fierce opposition from industry. Experts are warning that public health fallouts will show up soon
NEW DELHI :
The minute-long ad begins with the words “Virat caught cheating on his diet" flashing in capital letters as Virat Kohli is seen munching on a packet of chips. For the next 45 seconds, startled fans are shown complaining—shocked to see the captain of the Indian cricket team eating an “unhealthy" snack.
Then comes the big reveal: “These are not chips," Kohli says. What he is advertising is different. “These are Too Yumm! multigrain chips. Baked, not fried. Not just taste, it has got the power of seven grains."