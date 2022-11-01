In a hilarious incident, when a man tried to track food that was to be delivered to his doorstep, the delivery agent replied back saying that he has already eaten it and the ‘food was tasty’. The incident was reported by a man in the UK.

Twitter user @BodyBagnall shared it on Twitter explaining what had really happened. Bagnall placed a food order through online food delivery service Deliveroo. But instead of receiving the food, he received a text from the delivery agent saying "Sorry", then when he asked "What happened," the agent replied back saying “This food is very tasty. I eat this"

The agent later wrote to him saying “you can report to the Deliveroo Company."

Bagnall posted the screenshot of the entire exchange on Twitter.

And he received some hilarious replies.

One person wrote, "What was it you ordered, mate? Must have been good!"

Another person said, "The sheer confidence, have to respect that, but he was indeed a very awful man."

A fourth person said, "I like that he sent the message, didn't just not deliver it."

Some others have reacted using emojis.