‘Food was tasty, ate it’: Delivery guy texts instead of bringing the order. Twitter has hilarious replies1 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 08:11 PM IST
The agent later wrote to him saying ‘you can report to the Deliveroo Company.’
In a hilarious incident, when a man tried to track food that was to be delivered to his doorstep, the delivery agent replied back saying that he has already eaten it and the ‘food was tasty’. The incident was reported by a man in the UK.