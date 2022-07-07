Claiming the foodgrain stocks in India were at a 15-year low and per capita stocks at a 50-year low, Congress on July 7 sought the National Democratic Alliance-led government to set up a committee on minimum support price for crops be constituted immediately as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 2021.

Apart from this, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda demanded a white paper on the "prevailing foodgrain crisis" in the country.

He alleged that due to the low foodgrain stocks in India, the government had reduced wheat allocations to 10 states, including BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

"We want to tell the government to immediately set up the MSP committee as promised to farmers by the prime minister to provide a legal guarantee to minimum support price," Hooda said.

"The government should also publish a white paper on the current crisis of food grains, clearly spelling out who has benefitted from the export of wheat. The white paper should also be on the procurement and public distribution system policy in the country," he told reporters.

Stating that the Congress will raise farmers' demands in the upcoming session of Parliament starting 18 July, Hooda said his party will extend moral support to the farmers 'Vishwasghaat Seminars' from 18-31 July -- to be held by Samyukta Kisan Morcha across the country.

"The BJP government's motto is to stand with some big industrialists and serve them while exploiting farmers and farm labourers," the Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana alleged.

Taking a dig at the BJP-led Union government, Hooda alleged national security, foodgrain security and income of farmers had been endangered due to the government's policies. "This may be viewed as either a 'jumla' (rhetoric) or betrayal with farmers," he alleged.

With PTI inputs.