Foodgrain stocks at 15-year low! Congress demands govt to set up MSP2 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 06:25 PM IST
- Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda also demanded a white paper on the prevailing foodgrain crisis in the country.
Claiming the foodgrain stocks in India were at a 15-year low and per capita stocks at a 50-year low, Congress on July 7 sought the National Democratic Alliance-led government to set up a committee on minimum support price for crops be constituted immediately as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 2021.