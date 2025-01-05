Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya was reportedly issued a legal notice for calling Mahatma Gandhi 'Father of Nation' for Pakistan. According to reports, a Pune-based lawyer named Asim Sarode sent a legal notice to Bhattacharya, seeking an apology for his comment.

The matter referred to the statement he made during an interview in December 2024. The playback singer had said, "Pancham Da [RD Burman] was bigger than Mahatma Gandhi, he was the Rashtrapita of music. Mahatma Gandhi was the Father of the Nation for Pakistan, not for India. India was always there. Pakistan was created. By mistake, Mahatma Gandhi was called the Father of Our Nation.”

Bhattacharya's statement had stirred a massive controversy. Netizens had strongly reacted to the podcast. While some supported him, others condemned him. One user stated, “He is always straight forward..I support such guys who don't foot polish anyone..” Another user remarked, “Abhijit sir has his own guts.” A third user had commented, “What a worm interview.”

Days after the interview, a lawyer sent a legal notice to Bhattacharya over his remarks against Mahatma Gandhi.

In the legal notice, the Pune-based lawyer, Asim Saorde, on behalf of his client Manish Deshpande, sought an apology from Bhattacharya and highlighted that if no apology was issued by Bhattacharya, then criminal prosecution would be initiated against him, India Today reported.

Saorde reportedly said that India is known and recognised throughout the world as a "nation belonging to Mahatma Gandhi". The lawyer added that comments by Bhattacharya insulted the "repute of Mahatma Gandhi and defamed him".

"You made the above foolish statement claiming that India has always existed, and Pakistan was created by mistake. The statement shows hatred in your mind for Mahatma Gandhi ji," the legal notice by Saorde was cited by India Today.