Home / News / India /  Foot overbridge collapses in Maharashtra's Chandrapur, 13 injured: Watch

1 min read . 07:20 PM ISTLivemint
The station went into chaos as the slab fell off and several people are feared to be injured in the incident

  • The incident occurred on the Balharshah railway junction

Thirteen people were injured in Chandrapur of Maharashtra after slabs fell off a foot over a bridge at Balharshah railway junction. The video of the incident went viral on social media and the officials from the railway informed that the injured had been shifted to the nearby hospital and are undergoing treatment.

"A large number of passengers were using the FoB to board a Pune-bound train, when a part of it suddenly caved in. As a result, some people fell on the railway track below from a height of around 20 feet," the official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

The condition of one person is reported to be very serious and others are also undergoing treatment at the hospital. “Part of the pre-cast slab of the FoB connecting platform number 1 and 2 collapsed, but the other part of the bridge is intact," the Central Railway said in a press release.

