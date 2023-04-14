Footbridge collapses in J&K's village during Baisakhi celebration, 80 injured | Video1 min read . 05:13 PM IST
- The incident took place at Beni Sangam in the Bain village of Chenani block during Baisakhi celebrations, they said.
Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a footbridge collapse during Baisakhi celebrations on Friday. According to latest news at least eighty people have been injured of whom 20-25 people are critical.
All the injured people have been taken to Chenani hospital.
The incident took place at Beni Sangam in the Bain village of Chenani block during Baisakhi celebrations, they said.
People in large numbers were on the bridge when it collapsed, the officials said.
The bridge collapsed due to overloading as large number of people were on it at the time of the accident, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar told news agency PTI.
There is no causality, he added.
Manik Gupta, chairman of Chenani Municipality says, "At least 80 people were injured, including 20-25 who are critical. We have referred 6-7 people to District Hospital. The others are here in Chenani and are being looked after by the medical staff."
Police and relief teams rushed to the spot and began rescue operations, the officials said.
The injured have been admitted to Chenani hospital, they said. Four of the injured are being taken to District Hospital Udhampur, the officials added.
Videos and pictures purporting to show the extent of damage in the far-flung Chenani block have become widely circulated on social media.
(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited)
