OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Footfall to Taj Mahal dropped by 76% in 2020 due to COVID-19 situation
File Photo: The livelihood of people who are dependent on the Taj Mahal has also hit hard (REUTERS)
File Photo: The livelihood of people who are dependent on the Taj Mahal has also hit hard (REUTERS)

Footfall to Taj Mahal dropped by 76% in 2020 due to COVID-19 situation

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 04:34 PM IST ANI

  • Around 7,37,000 foreign tourists visited the monument in 2019 while only 1,82,000 visited in 2020, a superintending archaeologist said
  • The monument remained closed from March 17, 2020, to September 21, 2020

The footfall of tourists to Taj Mahal fell drastically by 76% in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The international tourism one of the 'Wonders of the World', Taj Mahal, has dropped down to less than one per cent in the year 2020 due to worldwide COVID situation.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A cashier checks Indian rupee notes inside a room at a fuel station in Ahmedabad (Representative image).

Railways officer, 2 others arrested by CBI for 'demanding' 1-crore bribe

1 min read . 04:36 PM IST
File Photo: The livelihood of people who are dependent on the Taj Mahal has also hit hard

Footfall to Taj Mahal dropped by 76% in 2020 due to COVID-19 situation

1 min read . 04:34 PM IST
The Coinbase application on a smartphone

Coinbase, MEVP invest in Middle East crypto-asset startup Rain

1 min read . 04:34 PM IST
India’s first indigenous 9mm Machine Pistol

DRDO develops India’s first indigenous 9mm Machine Pistol: Key things to know

1 min read . 04:21 PM IST

"In comparison to 2019, the tourists' footfall to Taj Mahal fell by 76% in 2020. This is applicable in every sector. Around 7,37,000 foreign tourists visited the monument in 2019 while only 1,82,000 visited in 2020. In case of domestic tourists, around 48,35,000 people visited the monument in 2019 while merely 11,34,000 visited in the year 2020," told Vasant Kumar Swarnkar, Superintending Archaeologist.

While explaining the reasons for a reduction in the number of tourists visiting Taj Mahal, he said: "The monument remained closed for a long time- March 17, 2020, to September 21, 2020. Later on capping and suspension of international flights due to pandemic led to a loss of tourism. However, I think that 24% of tourists still visiting the place in such adverse conditions is a positive aspect."

The livelihood of people who are dependent on the Taj Mahal has also hit hard.

"Our business which is majorly dependent on foreign tourists has been hit hard. In a way, we are unemployed now. The monument remained closed for about 6 months during 2020," Nitin Singh, a guide at Taj Mahal, said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout