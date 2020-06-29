New Delhi: The Human Resource Development Ministry on Monday said it needs Rs.10.37 trillion for both for the higher education and school education sectors and gave a detailed requirement projection to the 15th Finance Commission which is headed by N.K. Singh.

During a meeting between the 15th Finance Commission, and the HRD ministry on Monday, while the school education department gave its requirement for ₹6.37 trillion, the higher education department made a presentation for a little over ₹4 trillion. This requirement is for 2021-25.

“The Commission had called for this meeting more specifically for the purpose of making its recommendations in its report for 2020-21 and 2025-26 on the subject of education specially in the time of Covid-19. In this regard, the Commission needed greater clarity…," the commission said in a statement.

“The Department of Higher Education has projected a financial requirement after the implementation of EQUIP (2020-21 - 2025-26) is a total of ₹400,576.25 crore over the next five years," the statement added.

Of the total projections for Department of School Education and literacy, while the total revised projection for five years -- 2021-22 to 2025-26 -- as per right to education interventions to the tube of ₹4,62,827.39 crore and for the implementation of national education policy, the ministry has pegged a requirement of ₹113,684.51 crore.

“Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Amit Khare also made a presentation before the Commission in which he detailed the Changing Demographics and preparedness of India to make Global Comparisons in Higher Education, he detailed a number of Challenges and Reforms to Higher Education including increasing GER (gross enrollment ratio) to reach 50% per cent by 2035, achieving Excellence through Autonomy by Graded Accreditation, Technology-driven Education including Online, Digital, Blended Mode of education, etc," the commission said in the statement.

The commission said the ministry explained how covid-19 pandemic has impacted the school education and how the ministry has started several initiatives for “ensuring continuity of learning during the period of school closures". The commission and the ministry also spoke about the need for quality education and the monitoring of the education outcome in the school sector.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via