For two days in a row, the India saw more coronavirus recoveries than the rise in active covid cases. In the past 24 hours, 1,849 patients were cured of Covid-19 while active cases went up by 1,739, show the latest figures from Health Ministry. The death toll from coronavirus complications rose by 134 to 2,549.

Overall, the total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 78,003, after registering new 3,722 cases in last 24 hours. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 49,219 while 26,234 have recovered and one patient has migrated.

Today's figures indicate that about 32.63% patients have recovered so far from coronavirus. According to the ministry's website, more than 70% of the deaths are due to comorbidities.

A total 134 deaths deaths were reported since Wednesday morning, of which 54 were in Maharashtra, 29 in Gujarat, 20 in Delhi, 9 in West Bengal, seven in Madhya Pradesh, four in Rajasthan, three in Tamil Nadu, two each in Telangana and Karnataka and one each in Andhra Pradesh,Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh.

Of the 2,549 fatalities, Maharashtra tops tally with 975 fatalities, Gujarat comes second with 566 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 232, West Bengal at 207, Rajasthan at 121, Delhi at 106, Uttar Pradesh at 83,Tamil Nadu at 64 and Andhra Pradesh at 47.

(With Agency Inputs)





