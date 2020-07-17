The government says coronavirus testing infrastructure is being ramped up in India as cases continue to rise at record pace. A total 1.30 crore samples have been tested to diagnose COVID-19 up to July 16 according to medical research body ICMR. 3.3 lakh samples were tested on Thursday, the third day in which over 3 lakh samples were tested per day.

Here are 10 updates:

1) After the US, which has carried out a record 42 million COVID-19 tests, India has done the second largest number coronavirus tests, the White House has said.

2) The coronavirus testing lab network in the country is further strengthened with 1,234 labs, 874 labs in the government sector and 360 private labs, the government said on Thursday.

3) India today saw a record single-day surge of 34,956 cases, taking the country's tally past 10 lakh, just three days after it crossed the nine-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

4) Death toll rose to 25,602 with the highest number of 687 fatalities recorded in a day.

5) A total of 22,942 patients were declared cured in the past 24 hours, the highest number of recoveries in a day

6) This takes the total number of recovered cases to 6,35,756 - a recovery rate of 63.33%

7) The health ministry said there are 3,42,473 active COVID-19 cases presently in the country.

8) Active cases now represent about one-third of the total number of patients infected so far.

9) The gap between the recovered and active cases has now widened to about 3 lakh.

10) Of the 687 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 266 are from Maharashtra, 104 from Karnataka, 69 from Tamil Nadu, 58 from Delhi, 40 from Andhra Pradesh, 34 from Uttar Pradesh, 23 from West Bengal, 17 from Bihar, 16 from Jammu and Kashmir, 10 each from Telangana and Gujarat and nine from Punjab. (With Agency Inputs)

