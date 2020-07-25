For third consecutive day, Karnataka on Saturday registered over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases. With record single-day spike of 5,070 cases, the state's tally reached 90,942.

There are 55,388 active cases in the state. Karnataka is the only state to have over 50,000 active cases while its overall tally is yet to touch 1 lakh.

There 72 more deaths in the state in the last 24 hours, including 30 in the state capital Bengaluru. The state's death toll reached 1,796.

The number of recoveries in the state reached 33,750, including 2,403 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 37.1%.

Bengaluru on Saturday reported 2,036 fresh cases taking its overall tally to 43,503. There are 31,881 active cases in the city.

The recovery rate in the city stands at 24.7%.

To meet the shortage of staff for testing, Medical Education Minister Dr. Sudhakar directed the officials to utilise final year students for Covid-19 duties. Along with direct recruitment, the final year students of lab technician courses, science students of RGUHS and volunteers will be given proper training before assigning Covid-19 duties to them.

The Karnataka government on Saturday announced waiver of crematorium fees for those who succumb to the COVID-19 infection in Bengaluru and said the city civic body would bear the cost. It said that from now on, families of the COVID deceased need not pay any fees fixed by the city civic body- Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)- across 12 electric crematoriums in the city.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated