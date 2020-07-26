For 4th consecutive day, Karnataka sees over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases

New Delhi: For fourth straight day, Karnataka on Sunday witnessed over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases. With record 5,199 new cases, the state's overall virus tally reached 96,141. The state's previous biggest single-day spike was on 25 July when it saw 5,072 new cases.

82 more deaths in the last 24 hours took the state's death toll to 1,878.

82 more deaths in the last 24 hours took the state's death toll to 1,878.

There are 58,417 active cases in the state, including 632 in ICU, the state health department said in its daily bulletin.

So far, there have been 35,838 recoveries in the state, including 2,088 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate in the state is 37.28% and mortality rate is 1.95%.

The state capital Bengaluru on Sunday registered 1,950 more cases.

There are 33,155 active cases in the state whose recovery rate stands at 25.09%.

There have been 29 virus-related deaths in the city in the last 24 hours.

