For a better India, we need more people’s startups

Gandhi’s views of businesses as an instrument to advance societal well-being seem very relevant in today’s context. He believed that businesses should exist in a symbiotic relationship with the community. The purpose of a business should include progress and well-being of all stakeholders, not just profits for owners. Businesses have a responsibility to operate at the highest standards of ethics and transparency. These views are gaining currency, as the world takes stock of decades of unfettered profit-maximization. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Milton Friedman’s New York Times article, where he wrote “the sole social responsibility of a business is to increase profits". There is growing sense that this approach has led the world to inequality, concentration of wealth and global warming.