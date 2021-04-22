For a plan of action

As many as six related cases were being heard in various high courts, causing confusion, as the apex court put it. Now that our top judicial authority has taken these cases up as a matter of priority, those who filed them can expect quick hearings of their complaints. The rest of us can also expect better coordination of efforts to tackle the pandemic. This week has seen a healthcare system overload that nearly resulted in its collapse, even as gaps in governance were revealed to have worsened shortages of oxygen, medicines and jabs. No less exasperating was the political slugfest on display, a cynical game of blame allocation. Yet, while the top court’s directive offered the country hope and relief, which too were in short supply, we must remain mindful of the distinct roles assigned by India’s Constitution to the government and the judiciary.

