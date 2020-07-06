For Anand Mahindra, this 22-second video reflects 'simple pleasures of life'

No matter if it's work from home or work from office, you are prone to having those Monday blues once the week kicks off. Therefore, everyone needs a positive push to enter the week with added zest and that's when #MondayMotivation trends on Twitter every beginning of the work week.

No matter if it's work from home or work from office, you are prone to having those Monday blues once the week kicks off. Therefore, everyone needs a positive push to enter the week with added zest and that's when #MondayMotivation trends on Twitter every beginning of the work week.

Industrialist and chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra has also become a part of the trend after he posted a beautiful video of children playing in the village and enjoying themselves as they take a bath in the lake. The video was posted on Twitter by Manoj Kumar, CEO of Naandi Foundation.

Industrialist and chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra has also become a part of the trend after he posted a beautiful video of children playing in the village and enjoying themselves as they take a bath in the lake. The video was posted on Twitter by Manoj Kumar, CEO of Naandi Foundation. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Anand Mahindra, who chairs the board of the foundation, found the video posted by Kumar as "uplifting" because according to him, it encompassed "simple pleasures of life," especially during such crucial times when the world is combating against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In this 22-second video, it shows how a group of children are enjoying their summers by sliding down a muddy path to take a dip into a lake or a river. Kumar, who posted the video on the micro-blogging site, captioned it "Happiness is This" and also added that these experiences could only be seen in Indian Villages.

The video has been viewed over 173 times Twitter since its upload. It "Gives me my #MondayMotivaton to ‘slide’ into my virtual office!," posted the chairman of Mahindra Group. Many users on Twitter agreed with him and the video garnered praise and admiration for spreading the positivity around.

The 65-year-old industrialist has been also working from home during the coronavirus pandemic just like everyone else across the world.

Earlier, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to stress on the importance of the workplace. Even as the post coronavirus world may see more work from home (WFH), traditional workplace will always remain predominant, the business honcho said.