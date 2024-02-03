For Apple India, the secret sauce may be in enterprise deals
Summary
- Apple India’s FY23 financial report filed with the registrar of companies pegged its overall revenue at $5.9 billion
New Delhi: Apple India’s overall revenue in FY24 could increase by 70%, powered by a strong double-digit growth in iPhone sales through 2023. However, costly iPhones and Macs, combined with weak enterprise partnerships crimping deals with firms for its laptops pose near-term risks to the US-based company that aims to produce a quarter of its iPhones in India by 2025.