For Apple India, the secret sauce may be in enterprise deals

A key part of this growth could be driven by enterprises, as Luca Maestri, Apple’s chief financial officer, suggested. At a post-earnings analyst call, Maestri said, “In emerging markets, Zoho, a leading technology company headquartered in India, offers its 15,000-plus global employees a choice of devices, with 80% of their workforce using iPhone for work, and nearly two-thirds choosing Mac as their primary computer." Zoho, to be sure, is not the only enterprise client for Apple. In the company’s June 2022 analyst call, Maestri said that large-cap IT services firm Wipro Ltd was one of its enterprise clients offering MacBooks to attract top executives. A senior industry consultant working with top technology companies in India said on condition of anonymity that companies such as Tata Consultancy Services and Genpact, India units of Google and Amazon, consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, and market researcher YouGov are among those that have enterprise contracts with Apple to offer MacBook laptops—at least to its senior management.