Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and two other accused – Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha – in the Mumbai cruise drugs case are set to walk out of jail today as the Bombay High Court has released a detailed bail order in the case.

The Bombay HC has said that Aryan Khan shall be released on a personal bond of ₹one lakh with one or two sureties of the same amount.

A copy of the five-page operative order was signed by Justice NW Sambre today afternoon. This would help Aryan's advocates to secure his release from the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, where he is lodged, by evening.

Aryan Khan's advocates will now take the certified copy of the HC order to the special court that is hearing the cases related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, along with the requisite documents and sureties.

After verification, the special court will issue the release papers which would be handed over to the Arthur Road prison to secure Aryan Khan's release.

In its order, the high court has imposed 14 conditions on Aryan Khan and co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail.

Here are a few conditions placed before Aryan, other accused:

- Applicant shall not indulge in similar offence

- Applicant shall not try to establish communication with co-accused

- Applicant shall not leave country without prior permission of NDPS court

- Applicant shall not make any statement to social media or media about proceedings

- Applicant cannot leave Mumbai without informing investigating officer

- Applicant shall attend the NCB office between 11 and 2 pm every Friday to mark presence

- Applicant shall attend court on all dates unless prevented by any reasonable cause

- Applicant shall go to the NCB office as and when called once trial begins, should not delay the trial

- If any of these are violated then NCB can straight away apply for cancelling of bail in NDPS court

- Applicant shall surrender passport to Special NDPS court

A single bench of Justice NW Sambre had on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, 25 days after he was arrested during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The high court had said it would provide a copy of its order on Friday.

