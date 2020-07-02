For Asian economies recovery will be on ‘first-in-first-out’ basis

With countries gradually opening-up, economists have warned of prolonged and uneven economic recovery. A look at the future output index of the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index ( PMI ) for Asian economies reaffirms this view.

This index, which provides a 12-month ahead outlook for output and reflects business confidence, shows a divergence, relative to each country’s own historical average.

For instance, compared with 2019, the future output index for June has recovered to higher levels in China, Taiwan and even Indonesia. The reading for India, Malaysia and the Philippines remains below their 2019 levels. For Korea as well, the index has not shown much improvement despite its better control of the covid-19 outbreak. For Thailand, the index reading is still down at 22.9 in June compared with 54.1 in 2019.

“The divergence in the future output index suggests that different economies may settle at different levels in the new normal. This will be based not just on a country’s own success in containing the covid-19 outbreak, but also its economic structure and the respective country’s policy response," said a Nomura report on 1 July.

In its mid-year outlook, published on 26 June, Pascal Blanqué, chief investment officer at Amundi Asset Management said, the covid-19 crisis drove the global economy into an unprecedented deep freeze in the first half of 2020. The combination of monetary and fiscal stimulus will help the global economy de-freeze in H2. As was the case with the virus cycle, the recovery will be sequential and involve different regions at different times—on a ‘first-in, first-out’ basis—and will depend on the size of the policy response."

He added that the covid-19 crisis will further exacerbate the differences between emerging markets (EMs), with some more resilient to the crisis than those with external vulnerabilities, high debt and limited policy room.

