For Asian economies recovery will be on ‘first-in-first-out’ basis

In its mid-year outlook, published on 26 June, Pascal Blanqué, chief investment officer at Amundi Asset Management said, the covid-19 crisis drove the global economy into an unprecedented deep freeze in the first half of 2020. The combination of monetary and fiscal stimulus will help the global economy de-freeze in H2. As was the case with the virus cycle, the recovery will be sequential and involve different regions at different times—on a ‘first-in, first-out’ basis—and will depend on the size of the policy response."