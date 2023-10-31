For Bengaluru households, it’s real estate over financial investments
Summary
- Though the city's share in trading activity has grown rapidly thanks to tech platforms such as Zerodha and Groww, individuals continue to prefer buying houses instead
Last month Nithin Kamath of online trading platform Zerodha playfully made a case for Bengaluru to have a stock exchange. Writing on social media platform X, he said it would be a testament to “over 50% of all retail trades in India, in a way, originat[ing] from Bengaluru, either from brokers or their tech teams based out of here".