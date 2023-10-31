For Bengaluru households, it’s real estate over financial investments

One expression of greater economic activity is deposits held in Indian banks. Data for the past decade from the banking regulator shows that, of the top seven Indian metros, only two have averaged double-digit growth in bank deposits. One is Pune and the other is Bengaluru, though Pune's base is about 40% that of Bengaluru. Meanwhile, on the back of faster growth, Bengaluru is closing the gap to Delhi and Mumbai. It may not yet provide Bengaluru an economic rationale for a stock exchange, but as home loans mature, a greater presence in financial assets should follow.

