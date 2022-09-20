For better urban planning across India, PM Modi to address BJP mayors today

For better urban planning across India, PM Modi to address BJP mayors today2 min read . 07:26 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting of all mayors from the BJP on Tuesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting of all mayors from the BJP on Tuesday
To focus on the urban planning in the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting of all mayors from the BJP on Tuesday.
To focus on the urban planning in the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting of all mayors from the BJP on Tuesday.
In the meeting, he will discuss with all the BJP mayors about efficient urban planning and sustainable infrastructure development. Constant migration to cities has made sustainable urban planning as the need of the hour. In his recent tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is important that the growing urbanisation is viewed as an opportunity to work together towards building modern and futuristic cities, he said in a tweet.
In the meeting, he will discuss with all the BJP mayors about efficient urban planning and sustainable infrastructure development. Constant migration to cities has made sustainable urban planning as the need of the hour. In his recent tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is important that the growing urbanisation is viewed as an opportunity to work together towards building modern and futuristic cities, he said in a tweet.
Also Read: Explained: Why is Bengaluru flooded? Who is responsible for this man-made disaster?
Also Read: Explained: Why is Bengaluru flooded? Who is responsible for this man-made disaster?
Modi said, “At 10:30 AM tomorrow, 20th September, will address a meeting of all the Mayors belonging to the BJP. With growing urbanisation, it is important that we view it as an opportunity and work together towards building modern, futuristic cities."
Modi said, “At 10:30 AM tomorrow, 20th September, will address a meeting of all the Mayors belonging to the BJP. With growing urbanisation, it is important that we view it as an opportunity and work together towards building modern, futuristic cities."
PM Modi launched the Smart Cities Project in 2016 and identified 100 major cities to improve basic facilities under the project. Moreover, the ATAL innovation project was also planned with the Smart Cities project to target 500 cities across the nation to transform them into efficient urban spaces.
PM Modi launched the Smart Cities Project in 2016 and identified 100 major cities to improve basic facilities under the project. Moreover, the ATAL innovation project was also planned with the Smart Cities project to target 500 cities across the nation to transform them into efficient urban spaces.
Apart from focusing on infrastructure development for the cities, it is important for the local administration to check on encroachments in their cities and ensure constant maintenance of the existing infrastructure.
Apart from focusing on infrastructure development for the cities, it is important for the local administration to check on encroachments in their cities and ensure constant maintenance of the existing infrastructure.
Also Read: B'luru floods: High time to infuse capital for radical improvement in infrastructure, suggests KTR
Also Read: B'luru floods: High time to infuse capital for radical improvement in infrastructure, suggests KTR
The government has launched several projects and initiatives for urbanisation in the country. The situation of metro cities like Bengaluru due to rains shows the urgent need to shift focus from urban planning to sustainable urban planning. Apart from Bengaluru, cities like Mumbai, Pune, and even Delhi standstills after a night of heavy rainfall. Considered to be the lifeline of nation's economy, these developed cities lack proper sewage system.
The government has launched several projects and initiatives for urbanisation in the country. The situation of metro cities like Bengaluru due to rains shows the urgent need to shift focus from urban planning to sustainable urban planning. Apart from Bengaluru, cities like Mumbai, Pune, and even Delhi standstills after a night of heavy rainfall. Considered to be the lifeline of nation's economy, these developed cities lack proper sewage system.
This year's condition of Bengaluru after heavy rainfall gather global attention as the city is called as the silicon valley of India. It was once also known as the city of 'gardens and lakes'. But haphazard construction and rampant encroachment has led to rapid depletion of the city lakes and even gardens.
This year's condition of Bengaluru after heavy rainfall gather global attention as the city is called as the silicon valley of India. It was once also known as the city of 'gardens and lakes'. But haphazard construction and rampant encroachment has led to rapid depletion of the city lakes and even gardens.
(With inputs from PTI)
(With inputs from PTI)