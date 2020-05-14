Home > News > India > For booking online train tickets, IRCTC wants your destination address as well
Patna: Medics conduct a thermal screening of migrants who have arrived from Haryana by a special train at Danapur Railway station, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Patna. (PTI)

14 May 2020

  • It is mandatory for all train passengers to give their address details while booking tickets online
  • Having addresses of all passengers will help the government in contract tracing of Covid-19 patients

NEW DELHI : To keep a tab on movement of all passengers in the wake of the spread of the highly contagious disease coronavirus, the Indian Railways has asked IRCTC to collect information on destination of passengers. "With effect from May 13, IRCTC is taking destination address of all passengers booking tickets. This will help in contact tracing, if required later," Railway spokesperson RD Bajpai said, adding it would now be a permanent feature for the near future.

The government will use the data to facilitate contact tracing in case COVID-19 infections are detected among the train passengers later on. A provision related to include the destination address has been made on the IRCTC website from yesterday. Earlier, in at least 12 cases, passengers travelling in trains were later found to be COVID-19 positive.

Railway officials said that keeping in view the coronavirus crisis, it will be mandatory for passengers to fill up their address details for any bookings.

In the meantime, the Railways has decided to cancel all train ticket bookings made till June 30. However, the Shramik special trains and special trains will continue to operate. The Railways has cancelled all regular mail, express, passenger and suburban services of the railways since March 25 due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

