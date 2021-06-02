In a bid to provide relief to the central government employees working in the Covid-19 challenged situation, the central government has decided to extend the Flexi attendance option till 15th June. The Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh informed about the central government's decision from his official twitter handle.

than in the normal circumstances because government functionaries are working online even on the weekends or holidays. #IndiaFightsCorona

2/2 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) June 1, 2021

Informing about the center's decision Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (MoS) at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Government of India said, "DoPT has decided to further extend the “Flexi" (Flexible) attendance option in offices till June 15, in view of the current COVID pandemic situation."

The Union Minister of State hailed the central government employees for their output during Covid-19 restrictions and said, "The Work from Home protocol developed by DoPT has been so successful that many a time, the work output is even more than in the normal circumstances because government functionaries are working online even on the weekends or holidays."

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had given 'Flexible Attendance' option to the central government employees till 31st May 2021. However, the central government body decided to extend the Flexi attendance option till 15th June 2021. The DoPT has issued the Office Memorandum in this regard 28th May 2021.

