The Department of Personnel and Training has asked government servants at level of under secretary and above to attend office on working days from June 16 to June 30, according to news agency ANI. The agency reports that 50 per cent of government servants of level below under secretaries will work from home.

Disabled and pregnant employees will work from home.

Also Read | Novavax vaccine, also made by Serum, found 90% effective against Covid

Earlier this month, Union minister Jitendra Singh said that the 'flexi' (flexible) attendance option for central government employees had been further extended till June 15 in view of the Covid situation.

This was in continuation of an earlier order providing for the flexi attendance in the offices. Prior to that, the offices were expected to function on a pattern of 50 per cent attendance.

In April, the Union Home Ministry had ordered 50 per cent attendance in work and staggered timing at its offices. It said that officers up to the level of Under Secretary can work from home and only 50 per cent staff need to attend office.

"In view of the unprecedented rise in the numbers of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, it has been decided to take measures to prevent its spread," the home ministry had said.

It also said that the officers of the level of Under Secretary or equivalent and below be allowed to work from home and their physical attendance in office be restricted to 50 per cent of the actual overall strength.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.