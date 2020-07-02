For coronavirus treatment, Arvind Kejriwal opens Plasma Bank in Delhi: 5 Points

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday inaugurated country's first Plasma Bank through video conferencing. CM Kejriwal hopes COVID-19 deaths will decrease due to plasma therapy. Kejriwal also asked people to come forward and donate their plasma to help doctors treat the corona infected patients.

Here are five things you should know:

1) Those aged between 18 and 50 and weighing not less than 50 kg can donate their plasma for COVID-19 patients, said CM Kejriwal.

2) If you are eligible and willing to donate plasma, then you may call us at 1031 or you can whatsapp us at 8800007722. Our doctors will then get in touch with you to further confirm your eligibility, said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

3) If you have recovered from coronavirus and your age is between 18 and 60, and your weight is above 50 kg, then you may donate plasma for COVID-19 patients. However, women who have given birth or the persons with comorbidities, are not eligible to donate plasma, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

4) It will be set up at the Delhi government-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences and doctors or hospitals will have to approach it for plasma if a COVID-19 patient needs the same.

5) Kejriwal said his government will also make transportation arrangements for those willing to donate their plasma.

6) Kejriwal said relatives of a COVID-19 patient are free to give plasma to the patient and it is not necessary to only donate to the bank.

7) In the plasma therapy, antibodies from blood of patients, who have recovered from coronavirus, are used to treat infected patients. It is aimed at assessing the efficacy of convalescent plasma to limit complications in coronavirus patients.

