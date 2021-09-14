Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday suspended then CMO for corruption in PM Awas Yojana. He ordered the suspension during a public meeting Jeroen village.

The chief minister shared a video in which he can be seen directing officials to pass an order suspending the person responsible for the corruption in PM Awas Yojana.

"I have gone out to do public darshan to listen to the problems of the people of the state. Today, information was received about corruption in the implementation of PM Awas Yojana in Jeroen village.

“I have suspended the then CMO with immediate effect and have also directed the concerned officers to be investigated by the Bureau of Investigation," he wrote on Twitter.

मैं प्रदेश की जनता की समस्याएँ सुनने के लिए जनदर्शन करने निकला हूँ। आज जेरोन ग्राम में पीएम आवास योजना के क्रियान्वयन में भ्रष्टाचार की जानकारी मिली।मैंने तत्कालीन सीएमओ को तत्काल प्रभाव से सस्पेंड किया है और संबंधित अधिकारियों की अन्वेषण ब्यूरो द्वारा जांच के निर्देश भी दिए हैं। pic.twitter.com/9dKQoFTiZx — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 14, 2021

