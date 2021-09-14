For corruption in PM Awas Yojana, Shivraj Singh Chouhan suspends then CMO. Watch video1 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2021, 07:18 PM IST
- CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan suspended then CMO for corruption in PM Awas Yojana
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday suspended then CMO for corruption in PM Awas Yojana. He ordered the suspension during a public meeting Jeroen village.
The chief minister shared a video in which he can be seen directing officials to pass an order suspending the person responsible for the corruption in PM Awas Yojana.
"I have gone out to do public darshan to listen to the problems of the people of the state. Today, information was received about corruption in the implementation of PM Awas Yojana in Jeroen village.
“I have suspended the then CMO with immediate effect and have also directed the concerned officers to be investigated by the Bureau of Investigation," he wrote on Twitter.
