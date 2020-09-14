For doctor in India, coronavirus waves just keep coming

As Indian authorities steadily expand testing and the virus spreads beyond the cities, the country has surpassed Brazil to have the second largest number of total recorded infections, with nearly 4.7 million as of Saturday. The average number of new daily cases in India recently surpassed the U.S. to lead the world, making India the hottest of the global hot spots for the virus. And although India’s cumulative total of cases is still just half that of the U.S., India’s stretched health-care system and massive population—at 1.3 billion, four times the size of the U.S.—make it all but inevitable India will eventually surpass the U.S. in total cases.