For first time, Andhra sees over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases, tally nears 50,000

New Delhi: A record 5,041 new Covid-19 cases took Andhra Pradesh's caseload to 49,650 on Sunday. The previous single-day high in new cases was seen on 18 July when the state had clocked nearly 4,000 new cases.

The state also witnessed highest number of deaths in the last 24 hours. 56 more fatalities took the state's virus-related death toll to 642.

The state also witnessed highest number of deaths in the last 24 hours. 56 more fatalities took the state's virus-related death toll to 642.

The state has conducted over 13 lakh Covid-19 tests so far, including 31,148 in the last 24 hours.

There are 26,118 active cases in the state.

The number of recoveries reached 22,890, including 1,106 in the last 24 hours.

East Godavari district saw the highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours, which took its overall tally to 6,146, including 647 new cases, said the health bulletin issued by the state government.