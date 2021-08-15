The Jammu and Kashmir residents did not face any issue regarding internet connectivity or moblise service network for the first time in three years on Independence Day.

"There is neither internet shutdown nor #restrictions on the eve of the #IndependenceDay," Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

Earlier, the services used to be snapped on Independence Day and Republic Day as part of the security drill.

The services were not snapped last in 2018 during governor N N Vohra's tenure.

In 2005, on 58th Independence Day, terrorists had used a mobile phone to trigger an IED blast outside Bakshi stadium.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the situation long Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir remained under control in the last one year due to the vigilance and indomitable valour of Indian Armed Forces.

In his radio address to Armed Forces on Independence Day eve, the Defence Minister said, "The situation along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir remained under control in the last one year due to our vigilance and indomitable valour. Ceasefire violations have also come down since Feb 2021. In Eastern Ladakh, efforts are being made to resolve the differences on the LAC through dialogue with China. The process of disengagement has been completed at some places."

Singh said continuous efforts being made to increase the participation of women in all branches of the Indian Army. The first batch of Women Military Police has been inducted into the Indian Army.

