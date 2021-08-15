For first time in 3 yrs, internet remains unaffected in J&K on Independence Day

In his radio address to Armed Forces on Independence Day eve, the Defence Minister said, "The situation along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir remained under control in the last one year due to our vigilance and indomitable valour. Ceasefire violations have also come down since Feb 2021. In Eastern Ladakh, efforts are being made to resolve the differences on the LAC through dialogue with China. The process of disengagement has been completed at some places."