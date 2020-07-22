Maharashtra today witnessed an unprecedented surge in its daily count of Covid-19 cases after over 10,000 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state.The second-biggest jump with 9,518 new cases was recorded on last Sunday.

With 10,576 more patients testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in the state rose to 3,37,607, according to the health bulletin.

1,87,769 people have recovered from the highly contagious disease, including 5552 getting discharged today.

The recovery rate stands at 55.62%.

Along with that, the death toll increased to 12,556 after 280 more virus-related fatalities were reported since Tuesday.

Of these, Mumbai alone has 1,04678 total cases and 5,875 deaths Pune has 63,351 total cases and 1,514 deaths so far.

However, active cases in Mumbai are at 23,393.

So far, 16,87,213people have been tested for Covid-19 across Maharashtra, it said.

As many as 8,58,121 people are under home quarantine in the state and 44,975 are under institutional quarantine, the bulletin added.

Amid the rising cases, Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the ongoing strict lockdown in Pune will not be extended beyond July 23, but there will be some restrictions in place in the city to curb the spread of coronavirus, a district official said on Monday.

