Maharashtra has been witnessing a record surge in single-day novel coronavirus cases for the past few days. On Saturday, the worst-hit state amid the pandemic outbreak in the country reported over 20,000 more Covid-19 positives in a span on 24 hours. This is the highest-ever spike of new cases in a single day in the state till now.

This is the fourth consecutive day that Maharashtra has reported record number of cases in a single day.

The second-biggest spike was recorded on Friday with 19,218 new cases emerging in the 24-hour period.

With 20,489 patients testing positive on Saturday, Maharashtra's overall tally of virus positives have reached 8,83,862, according to state's health bulletin.

Along with that, the state also reported 312 fresh deaths, upping the fatality count to 26,276, it added.

Also, 10,801 people were discharged in the state today, taking the number of recovered cases to 6,36,574, the official said.

Maharashtra currently has 2,20,661 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 1,737 new cases and 33 deaths, taking its tally to 1,53,712 and the toll to 7,832, the official said.

Pune city reported 2,366 cases along with 32 deaths, taking its infection count to 1,10,565 and the death toll to 2,724, the official said.

So far, 45,56,707 tests have been carried out in the state.

There are 14,81,909 people under home quarantine and another 37,196 under institutional quarantine.

Of the 312 deaths reported on Saturday, 190 deaths had taken place in the last 48 hours and 90 in the past one week.

The remaining 32 deaths had taken place before the last week, but were added to the data on Friday.

Moreover, over 165 police personnel in Maharashtra have died of the virus so far, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said here on Saturday.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 infection tally sprinted past 40 lakh, just 13 days after it crossed 30 lakh, with a record 86,432 cases being reported in a day, while recoveries have surged to 31,07,223 on Saturday pushing the recovery rate to 77.23 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 40,23,179, while the death toll climbed to 69,561 with 1,089 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, data updated at 8 am showed.

