Mumbai: Maharahstra on Thursday reported its highest ever increase in new Covid-19 cases at 6,330, taking the state's tally to 1,86,626. This is the first time the state saw over 6,000 new cases.

The number of active cases, however, are at 77,260 in the state and total numbr of patients discharged so far are 1,01,172.

The state's capital, Mumbai, reported 1,554 new cases today taking the maximum city's tally to 80,699. With 57 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's death toll stands at 4,689. Number of active cases in Mumbai are at 25,311 and 50,691 patients have recovered so far.

Thane is the next biggest contributor with 349 new cases today with the total number of cases reaching 41,349. Number of active cases in Thane are at 23,880 and 16,443 patients have recovered so far.

The state reported 125 deaths on Thursday. Of these, 110 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and the rest 15 are from the previous period, the state public health department said.

Mortality rate in the state is at 4.38% and recovery rate is at 54.21%.

Currently, 5,72,032 people are in home quarantine and 41,741 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 10,20,368 laboratory samples, 1,86,626 have been tested positive (18.29%) for Covid-19 until today.

There are 114 laboratories functional in the state for Covid-19 testing – 64 government ones and 50 private ones.

While 7,715 tests are being conducted per 10,00,000 population in the state, the same at the national level is 6,334.

By 1 July, 2020, 90,56,173 tests have been done across the country, 11.26% of which have been in Maharashtra.

