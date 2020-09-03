For first time, over 80,000 new covid cases reported in India in a day

A record spike of 83,883 cases has pushed India's coronavirus tally past 38-lakh mark, the Union Health Ministry website data this morning showed. 68,584 patients were cured in last 24 days.

This is the highest single-day jump in Covid infections reported by any country since the beginning of the pandemic. The death count has risen to 67,376 with 1,043 more fatalities.

Coronavirus case tally in the country stands at 38,53,407 including 8,15,538 active cases, 29,70,493 cured/discharged/migrated & 67,376 deaths.

A total of 11,72,179 samples were collected for COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in the country to 4,55,09,380, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

"India witnesses an unprecedented surge in testing. Over 11,70,000 tests done in the last 24 hours. High levels of testing sustained over a period of time in widespread areas enable to diagnose cases early and facilitate seamless isolation and hospitalisation. This eventually leads to a low mortality rate," the Health Ministry said in a tweet.

