Persons undertaking international travel for educational purposes, or employment opportunities, or as part of India's contingent for Tokyo Olympic games will have to get their CoWIN certificates to be linked to their passport for covid-19 vaccination, the centre said on Monday.

Following several representations that the Union health Ministry received for allowing administration of second dose of Covishield for such persons who have only taken first dose of Covishield and are seeking to undertake international travel for educational purposes or employment opportunities or as part of India's contingent for Tokyo Olympic games, but whose planned travel dates fall prior to completion of the currently mandated minimum interval of 84 days from the date of first dose, Union Health Ministry has written to States/UTs to facilitate vaccination of such persons. The Ministry on Monday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) in this regard which have been conveyed to States/UTs.

At present, based on the recommendations by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for covid-19 (NEGVAC), the schedule of Covishield vaccine under National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy is to administer the 2nd dose at 12-16 weeks interval (i.e. after 84 days), after administration of 1st dose.

With the receipt of several representations for allowing administration of dose of Covishield for such persons who have only taken first dose of Covishield and are seeking to undertake international travel for educational purposes or employment opportunities or for participation in India's Contingent for Tokyo Olympic games, but whose planned travel dates fall prior to completion of the currently mandated minimum interval of 84 days from the date of first dose, the issue was discussed in Empowered Group 5 (EG-5) and appropriate recommendations have been received in this context.

“With a view to providing full coverage of vaccination and facilitating international travel for such genuine reasons, the following procedure shall be followed for administration of second dose of Covishield vaccine for such beneficiaries. This special dispensation will be available to —Students who have to undertake foreign travel for the purposes of education, Persons who have to take up jobs in foreign countries, Athletes, Sportspersons and accompanying staff of Indian contingent attending International Olympic Games be held in Tokyo," union health ministry said in a statement,

The central government said that the States/UT governments shall designate a competent authority in each district for according permission for such administration of second dose of Covishield.

“The competent authority shall check the following before according a permission for administration of second dose before the period of 84 days after date of first dose —whether a period of 28 days has elapsed after the date of first dose, genuineness of the purpose of travel based on documents related to admission Offers or associated formal communications for the of education, whether a person is already studying a foreign educational institution and has to return to that institution for continuing their education, interview calls for a job or offer letters for taking up employment and Nomination to participate in the Tokyo Olympic games," the government said.

According to the government, it is advised that vaccination may be availed in cases through Passport which is one of the permissible ID documents as per the current guidelines so that the passport number is printed in the Certificate. If Passport was not used at the time of administration of first dose, the details of the photo ID Card used for vaccination will printed in the vaccination certificate and mention of the Passport in the vaccination certificate is not to be insisted upon. Wherever necessary, the competent authority may issue another certificate linking the vaccination certificate with the passport number of the beneficiary.

“This facility shall be available to those who need to undertake international travel for these specified purposes in the period up to 31st August, 2021. All technical protocols as prescribed in the Guidelines of the Ministry regarding COVID Vaccination Centres and AEFI management etc. shall have be followed," said the government statement.

“It is clarified that Covishield, produced by the Serum Institute of India and approved by the DCGI is one of the vaccines by the WHO for use as on 3rd June 2021," said the government. The government however didn’t clarify anything on vaccination with covaxin. Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) which manufactures India’s homegrown covid-19 Covaxin vaccine has submitted 90% of the documentation needed for the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s Emergency Use Listing. The Emergency Use Listing (EUL) will open the doors for the Indian developed Covaxin to be accepted and used by other countries.

