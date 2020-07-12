For fourth day in a trot, Andhra clocks fresh daily high in new Covid-19 cases

New Delhi: For fourth straight day, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported record 1,933 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Lately, each of the 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh has been reporting fresh cases of coronavirus.

The state's previous single-day high was on 11 July when it witnessed 1,813 new Covid-19 cases.

The state's previous single-day high was on 11 July when it witnessed 1,813 new Covid-19 cases.

Total number of cases in the state are now 29,168, including 13,428 active cases, 15,412 discharged and 328 deaths.

There have been 846 discharges in the southern state in the last 24 hours.

The state also notched its biggest single-day jump in virus-related deaths with 19 more fatalities taking its death toll to 328 so far.

Over 11.5 lakh samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state so far, including over 17,000 samples in the last 24 hours.

Thus far, Kurnool, Guntur and Anantapur districts crossed the 3,000- mark, registering 3,405, 3,019 and 3,290 Covid-19 cases respectively. East Godavari, Chittoor and Krishna have over 2,000 cases each. Kadapa, SPS Nellore, Prakasam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari districts have over 1,000 cases each, leaving Vizianagaram and Srikakulam with less than 1,000 cases each.