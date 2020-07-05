For fourth straight day, Bengaluru sees a new high in daily Covid-19 cases

Bengaluru, which has been under complete 33-hour lockdown since Saturday evening, on Sunday reported 1,235 new Covid-19 cases, it's biggest single-day jump so far. This is the fourth day in a row that the city saw a daily high in new Covid-19 cases. On Saturday, for the first time the city saw more than 1,000 cases within 24 hours.

The overall tally in the Karnataka capital rose to 9,580.

Along with that, the death toll in the supposed Silicon Valley city of India has reached 145.

Total number of recoveries has reached 1,267, including 302 in the last 24 hours. There are 8,167 active cases in the city so far.

Amid the rising cases, Bengaluru is currently under 33-hour complete lockdown till Monday morning, 5 am.

Only sale of essential items will be allowed during the 33-hour lockdown, including meat shops. Authorities also mentioned that police action will be taken against people found roaming outside unnecessarily.

Moreover, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said 3,331 beds in 72 private hospitals have been earmarked for COVID-19 patients. The city civic body - Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said the sprawling Bangalore International Exhibition Centre has been converted into a coronavirus care centre with 10,100 beds.

"Across Bengaluru, 3,331 beds have been reserved in 72 hospitals for treating coronavirus patients. By Saturday evening, 733 beds were occupied and 2,598 beds were unoccupied," the Medical Education Minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 1,925 new cases in the state, the highest 24-hour jump ever, taking the total case count to 23,474, according to the state bulletin. The previous biggest single day spike was recorded yesterday with 1,839 cases.

Along with that, the death toll in the state also increased to 372 after 37 more virus-related fatalities were reported since yesterday.

There are 13,251 active cases in the state, while 9,847 patients have been discharged after recovering from the highly contagious disease. The recovered patients also include 603 people recovering today, according to the bulletin.

Among the 13,251 active cases, 243 of them are in ICU.

So far, over 7.06 lakh samples have been tested in the state for the virus, including 16,899 on Sunday.

The total number of contacts under observation, including both primary and secondary, are 53,803.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated