For govt employees buying computers, interest rate fixed1 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2022, 02:26 PM IST
Central government employees mulling to buy computer availing of computer advance, there is a piece of news for them. The central government has fixed interest rate for computer advance for the financial year 2022-23. As per the office memorandum issued by the Department of Post, Establishment Department under the Ministry of Communication, the interest rate for computer advance in FY23 has been fixed at 9.80 per annum.