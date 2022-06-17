For govt employees buying computers, interest rate fixed

The Department of Post, Established Department under the Ministry of communication issued an office memorandum in this regard citing, "The undersigned is directed to state that the rate of interest for advance sanctioned to the Government servants for purchase of computer during 2022-23 i.e. from 1st April, 2022 to 31st March, 2023 is as under: Advance for purchase of computer, rate of interest per annum is 9.80 per cent."