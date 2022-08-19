For how long does Covid-19 infection last? Study reveals new insights

The research, which is led by Imperial College London and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal, is the first to unveil how long infectiousness lasts for after natural COVID-19 infection in the community. After conducting detailed daily tests from when a patient was exposed along their Covid-19 infection journey it was concluded that less than a quarter of patients shed infectious virus even before symptom onset. It further adds, under a crude 5-day self-isolation period from symptom onset, two-thirds of cases released into the community would still be infectious, but with reduced infectious viral shedding.

